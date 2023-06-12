How to Watch the Braves vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 12
Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers will attempt to knock off Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when the teams square off on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Braves vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Discover More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are third-best in MLB action with 108 total home runs.
- Atlanta is second in MLB, slugging .467.
- The Braves' .263 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (334 total).
- The Braves rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Braves strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 12 mark in MLB.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.267).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Morton is looking to collect his seventh quality start of the season.
- Morton has put up 11 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|W 7-5
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|W 13-10
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Josiah Gray
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Trevor Williams
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Reese Olson
|6/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Freeland
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Connor Seabold
