The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .188 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Harris II has had a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (9.5%).

He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 16.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 11 of 42 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 23 .197 AVG .182 .275 OBP .259 .344 SLG .260 5 XBH 4 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 18/4 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings