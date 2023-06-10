Braves vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (39-24) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (25-37) at 4:10 PM (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Jared Shuster (2-2) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (3-4) will answer the bell for the Nationals.
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Braves have one win against the spread in their last five chances.
- This season, the Braves have won 33 out of the 53 games, or 62.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has a record of 15-4 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 326.
- The Braves' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Mike Soroka vs Zac Gallen
|June 6
|Mets
|W 6-4
|Bryce Elder vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 7
|Mets
|W 7-5
|Charlie Morton vs Max Scherzer
|June 8
|Mets
|W 13-10
|Spencer Strider vs Justin Verlander
|June 9
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Josiah Gray
|June 10
|Nationals
|-
|Jared Shuster vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 11
|Nationals
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Trevor Williams
|June 12
|@ Tigers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Reese Olson
|June 13
|@ Tigers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Reese Olson
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 15
|Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Kyle Freeland
