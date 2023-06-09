Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (hitting .378 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 83 hits and an OBP of .406 to go with a slugging percentage of .556. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .417 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 48 of 62 games this season (77.4%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (41.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 62), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has had an RBI in 24 games this year (38.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (56.5%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.329
|AVG
|.366
|.430
|OBP
|.446
|.507
|SLG
|.648
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|13
|10/13
|K/BB
|14/9
|9
|SB
|6
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Gray (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.09 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.09), 55th in WHIP (1.418), and 53rd in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
