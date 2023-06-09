On Friday, Orlando Arcia (.368 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Mets.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .326 with eight doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 68.3% of his 41 games this season, with multiple hits in 34.1% of those games.

In 12.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has driven in a run in 13 games this season (31.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.8%).

He has scored in 16 games this season (39.0%), including five multi-run games (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .364 AVG .304 .432 OBP .333 .545 SLG .478 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 6 RBI 2 9/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings