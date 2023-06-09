Braves vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 9
Friday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (38-24) and the Washington Nationals (25-36) clashing at Truist Park (on June 9) at 7:20 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Braves.
The Braves will give the nod to AJ Smith-Shawver and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.09 ERA).
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Nationals Player Props
|Braves vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Nationals Odds
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last six chances.
- The Braves have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 32 (61.5%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has entered 16 games this season favored by -200 or more and is 12-4 in those contests.
- The Braves have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored 323 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Spencer Strider vs Ryne Nelson
|June 4
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Mike Soroka vs Zac Gallen
|June 6
|Mets
|W 6-4
|Bryce Elder vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 7
|Mets
|W 7-5
|Charlie Morton vs Max Scherzer
|June 8
|Mets
|W 13-10
|Spencer Strider vs Justin Verlander
|June 9
|Nationals
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Josiah Gray
|June 10
|Nationals
|-
|Jared Shuster vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 11
|Nationals
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Trevor Williams
|June 12
|@ Tigers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Reese Olson
|June 13
|@ Tigers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Reese Olson
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Michael Lorenzen
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.