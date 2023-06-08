Ronald Acuna Jr. is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets square off at Truist Park on Thursday (starting at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Strider Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (6-2) for his 13th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.10), 12th in WHIP (1.005), and first in K/9 (14.6).

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 6.0 3 2 2 7 4 vs. Phillies May. 28 6.0 2 2 2 9 1 vs. Dodgers May. 23 6.0 5 4 2 11 3 at Rangers May. 17 5.0 6 4 4 7 3 at Blue Jays May. 12 6.2 5 2 2 12 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 33 RBI (81 total hits). He has stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .331/.404/.555 on the year.

Acuna hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 2 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 4 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 44 walks and 43 RBI (53 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .232/.360/.509 slash line so far this year.

Olson takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with five walks and an RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 52 hits with 16 doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .216/.290/.419 slash line so far this year.

Lindor takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

