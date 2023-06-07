Nuggets vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Finals Game 3
The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will go head to head in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-3)
|214.5
|-150
|+130
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|214.5
|-155
|+125
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-3)
|214.5
|-149
|+130
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|214.5
|-140
|+120
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and conceding 109.8 (second in NBA).
- The teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 222.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
- Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|28.5
|-120
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|24.5
|-125
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14.5
|-115
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|12.5
|-120
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|10.5
|-115
|11.5
Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Nuggets
|-274
|-5000
|Heat
|+225
|-
