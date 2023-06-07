Ozzie Albies takes a two-game homer streak into the Atlanta Braves' (36-24) game versus the New York Mets (30-31) whose Pete Alonso has also homered in two straight. It starts at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (5-6) against the Mets and Max Scherzer (5-2).

Braves vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-6, 3.62 ERA) vs Scherzer - NYM (5-2, 3.21 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (5-6) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.62 and 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .266 in 11 games this season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Charlie Morton vs. Mets

The Mets have scored 262 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They have 481 hits, 21st in baseball, with 71 home runs (11th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Mets in one game, and they have gone 6-for-22 with two doubles and four RBI over 5 1/3 innings.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 38-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents have a .220 batting average against him.

Scherzer is aiming to register his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Scherzer is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.

