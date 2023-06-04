Ozzie Albies, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .244.

Albies has gotten a hit in 36 of 58 games this year (62.1%), including 14 multi-hit games (24.1%).

In 17.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 of 58 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .324 .272 OBP .347 .421 SLG .620 6 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 15 19/4 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 29 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (65.5%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (24.1%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (24.1%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (41.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings