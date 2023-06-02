Travis d'Arnaud -- batting .242 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .297 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.

d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 17 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

d'Arnaud has driven in a run in six games this year (35.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .200 AVG .385 .273 OBP .385 .200 SLG .500 0 XBH 3 0 HR 0 1 RBI 4 4/1 K/BB 3/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 10 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

