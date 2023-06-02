Sean Murphy -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .286 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 58.7% of his 46 games this year, with multiple hits in 30.4% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 21.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 46), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 39.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (47.8%), including six multi-run games (13.0%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .279 AVG .300 .405 OBP .453 .557 SLG .680 9 XBH 9 4 HR 5 15 RBI 17 16/10 K/BB 13/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 21 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (23.8%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

