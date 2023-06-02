The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .251.

Albies has picked up a hit in 36 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a long ball in 17.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 56), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this year (20 of 56), with more than one RBI 12 times (21.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .324 .272 OBP .347 .421 SLG .620 6 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 15 19/4 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 27 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (25.9%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings