Jared Shuster gets the start for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Ryan Noda and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

Braves vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are third in baseball with 91 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta is second in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank 10th in the majors with a .257 batting average.

Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (278 total).

The Braves rank eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.285).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Shuster (1-2 with a 5.33 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

Shuster is looking to secure his second quality start of the season.

Shuster is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per appearance on the mound.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies W 11-4 Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics L 7-2 Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics - Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Tommy Henry 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Jared Shuster Max Scherzer

