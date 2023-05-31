The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics will play on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 3:37 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Esteury Ruiz among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +185 moneyline odds. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Athletics Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CA
  • Location: Oakland, California
  • Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Braves -225 +185 9 -115 -105 -2.5 +110 -135

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Braves have won two of their last five games against the spread.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

  • The Braves have won 27 of the 46 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (58.7%).
  • Atlanta has a record of 8-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).
  • The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 69.2% chance to win.
  • Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 31 times this season for a 31-21-3 record against the over/under.
  • The Braves have put together a 3-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
15-14 17-9 9-8 23-15 22-18 10-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.