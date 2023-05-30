Tuesday, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Oakland Athletics and JP Sears, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 30 against the Phillies) he went 2-for-4 with a double.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud is batting .317 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 12 of 16 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In six games this season (37.5%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
.200 AVG .385
.273 OBP .385
.200 SLG .500
0 XBH 3
0 HR 0
1 RBI 4
4/1 K/BB 3/0
0 SB 0
7 GP 9
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.78).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 97 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
