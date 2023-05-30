Tuesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (32-22) against the Oakland Athletics (11-45) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on May 30.

The Braves will look to Bryce Elder (3-0) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (0-3).

Braves vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 45 times and won 27, or 60%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered nine games this season favored by -250 or more and is 8-1 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 277 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.76 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule