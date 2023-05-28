Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (31-21) will clash with Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies (25-27) at Truist Park on Sunday, May 28. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Phillies (+200). Atlanta (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (4-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Dylan Covey - PHI (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Braves and Phillies matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-250), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Braves win, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 26 out of the 43 games, or 60.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have played in seven games as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter and won them all.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (38.9%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Phillies this season with a +200 moneyline set for this game.

Over the past 10 games, the Phillies have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Austin Riley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Matt Olson 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (-105)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Braves, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.