The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .232.
  • He ranks 129th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Olson has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this year (31 of 51), with at least two hits 11 times (21.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 25.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Olson has driven home a run in 23 games this year (45.1%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.224 AVG .260
.402 OBP .341
.448 SLG .616
7 XBH 11
4 HR 7
10 RBI 19
26/19 K/BB 30/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 24
16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (66.7%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies' 4.65 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
  • Wheeler (3-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.11), 41st in WHIP (1.228), and 18th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
