Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Vegas Golden Knights take the ice against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, May 27, beginning at 8:00 PM ET and airing on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 3-1 in the series.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/25/2023 Stars Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) DAL 5/23/2023 Stars Golden Knights 4-0 VEG 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars concede 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the league.

With 281 goals (3.4 per game), the Stars have the NHL's seventh-best offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players