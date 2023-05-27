Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will try to beat Zack Wheeler, the Philadelphia Phillies' named starter, on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Phillies (+115). The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -140 +115 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have put together a 26-16 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.9% of those games).

Atlanta has a 21-9 record (winning 70% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The Braves have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 51 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 30 of those games (30-19-2).

The Braves have had a run line set for only two games this season, and covered in both.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-13 17-7 9-7 22-13 21-16 10-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.