The San Diego Padres versus New York Yankees game on Friday at 7:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Rougned Odor and Aaron Judge.

Padres vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Padres Batting & Pitching Performance

The Padres are 14th in MLB action with 58 total home runs.

San Diego ranks 21st in MLB, slugging .386.

The Padres' .223 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.

San Diego is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (200 total).

The Padres are 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Padres' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 20th in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by San Diego's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

San Diego has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).

Padres pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.266).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 78 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

New York is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

The Yankees rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

New York ranks 11th in the majors with 239 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Yankees rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

New York has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

New York has the sixth-best ERA (3.72) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.239 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Musgrove (1-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Musgrove is yet to register a quality start this season.

Musgrove will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Randy Vasquez to the mound for his first start this season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old right-hander.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Padres Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Home Joe Musgrove Chris Sale 5/21/2023 Red Sox W 7-0 Home Michael Wacha Corey Kluber 5/23/2023 Nationals W 7-4 Away Yu Darvish MacKenzie Gore 5/24/2023 Nationals L 5-3 Away Ryan Weathers Trevor Williams 5/25/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Blake Snell Jake Irvin 5/26/2023 Yankees - Away Joe Musgrove Randy Vasquez 5/27/2023 Yankees - Away Michael Wacha Luis Severino 5/28/2023 Yankees - Away Yu Darvish Gerrit Cole 5/30/2023 Marlins - Away Ryan Weathers Sandy Alcantara 5/31/2023 Marlins - Away Blake Snell Braxton Garrett 6/1/2023 Marlins - Away Joe Musgrove Jesús Luzardo

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Reds W 7-4 Away Jhony Brito Luke Weaver 5/21/2023 Reds W 4-1 Away Luis Severino Hunter Greene 5/23/2023 Orioles W 6-5 Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish 5/24/2023 Orioles L 9-6 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 5/25/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 5/26/2023 Padres - Home Randy Vasquez Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres - Home Luis Severino Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres - Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners - Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners - Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby

