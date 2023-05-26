Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on May 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia is batting .313 with seven doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
  • In 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%) Arcia has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (27.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Arcia has driven in a run in 10 games this season (34.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.3%).
  • He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season (11 of 29), with two or more runs four times (13.8%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
.364 AVG .304
.432 OBP .333
.545 SLG .478
4 XBH 2
1 HR 1
6 RBI 2
9/3 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 12
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 51 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
