Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- hitting .086 with a double and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on May 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .165.
- Harris II has had a base hit in 14 of 28 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Harris II has driven in a run in five games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.143
|AVG
|.243
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.214
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|17
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 51 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Walker (3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 5.79 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.
