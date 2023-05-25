On Thursday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 63 hits and an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .576. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Acuna has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (22.4%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has driven home a run in 19 games this season (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 31 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .329 AVG .366 .430 OBP .446 .507 SLG .648 9 XBH 10 2 HR 5 9 RBI 13 10/13 K/BB 14/9 9 SB 6 Home Away 25 GP 24 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (83.3%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (41.7%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (75.0%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (37.5%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings