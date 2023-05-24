Teuvo Teravainen will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers play on Wednesday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Teravainen against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen has averaged 16:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

In 10 of 68 games this year, Teravainen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Teravainen has a point in 30 of 68 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Teravainen has an assist in 22 of 68 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 29.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 68 Games 9 37 Points 4 12 Goals 3 25 Assists 1

