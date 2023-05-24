Stefan Noesen and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Noesen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Stefan Noesen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Noesen has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 12:20 on the ice per game.

Noesen has a goal in 13 games this season through 78 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Noesen has a point in 31 games this year (out of 78), including multiple points five times.

Noesen has an assist in 20 of 78 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Noesen has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Noesen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Noesen Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 78 Games 6 36 Points 3 13 Goals 2 23 Assists 1

