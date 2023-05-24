Seth Jarvis will be on the ice Wednesday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center. Thinking about a wager on Jarvis in the Hurricanes-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Seth Jarvis vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Jarvis has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 16:12 on the ice per game.

Jarvis has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Jarvis has a point in 31 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 21 of 82 games this year, Jarvis has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Jarvis hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 9 39 Points 7 14 Goals 2 25 Assists 5

