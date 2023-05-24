Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 24 showcases the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes squaring off at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are ahead in the series 3-0. The Panthers are the favorite (-115) in this decisive game against the Hurricanes (-105).

Here's our prediction for who will capture the win in this Stanley Cup Semifinals contest.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-115)

Panthers (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.6)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) have posted a record of 16-11-27 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

Carolina has earned 58 points (25-8-8) in its 41 games decided by one goal.

Across the eight games this season the Hurricanes ended with just one goal, they have earned six points.

Carolina has 16 points (6-8-4) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals in 63 games, earning 109 points from those contests.

This season, Carolina has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 25 games and registered 44 points with a record of 22-3-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 50-20-6 (106 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 7-5-3 to register 17 points.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 1st 36.9 Shots 34.8 3rd 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 26 1st 10th 22.8% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

