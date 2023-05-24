Jesper Fast and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Fast's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jesper Fast vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Fast Season Stats Insights

Fast's plus-minus this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is +9.

Fast has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 80 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 26 of 80 games this year, Fast has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 80 games this year, Fast has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Fast's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fast going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.9%.

Fast Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 80 Games 9 29 Points 2 10 Goals 2 19 Assists 0

