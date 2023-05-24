The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes square off in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 24, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are up 3-0. The Panthers are the favorite, with -115 odds on the moneyline, in this decisive game against the Hurricanes, who have -105 moneyline odds.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-115) Hurricanes (-105) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been listed as an underdog 16 times this season, and won eight, or 50.0%, of those games.

Carolina has a record of 8-8, a 50.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 51.2% chance to win.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 262 (15th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Hurricanes' most recent 10 games.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are averaging 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.4 goals.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Hurricanes have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, allowing 210 goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.