Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals showcases the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes playing at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 24 on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers hold a 3-0 edge in the series.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/22/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 1-0 FLA 5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the league.

With 262 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 31 goals over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in league action in goals against.

The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (288 total, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

