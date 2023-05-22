Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Necas' props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Martin Necas vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 18:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Necas has netted a goal in a game 27 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Necas has a point in 48 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.

In 32 of 82 games this season, Necas has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Necas hits the over on his points prop total is 57.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Necas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Necas Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 8 71 Points 2 28 Goals 0 43 Assists 2

