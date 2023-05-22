Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Kotkaniemi? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:44 per game on the ice, is +10.

Kotkaniemi has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 31 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points seven times.

Kotkaniemi has had an assist in a game 20 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Kotkaniemi hits the over on his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Kotkaniemi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 8 42 Points 3 18 Goals 2 24 Assists 1

