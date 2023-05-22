The Florida Panthers take their home ice at BB&T Center Monday to square off with the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead in the series 2-0. The Panthers are the favorite (-115) in this game against the Hurricanes (-105).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-115) Hurricanes (-105) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won eight, or 50.0%, of the 16 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Carolina has gone 8-8, a 50.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 262 (15th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has hit the over once over its past 10 games.

During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4 goals.

The Hurricanes have the league's 15th-ranked scoring offense (262 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Hurricanes have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 210 total, the second-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a +52 goal differential, which is seventh-best in the league.

