The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes Monday at BB&T Center for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The Panthers are favored, with -110 odds on the moneyline, in this game against the Hurricanes, who have -110 moneyline odds.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida and its opponent have posted more than 5.5 goals in 69 of 96 games this season.

The Panthers are 13-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Hurricanes have claimed an upset victory in five of the 10 games they have played while the underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Florida is 13-9 (winning 59.1% of the time).

Carolina has won seven of its 13 games when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-133)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.6 2.4

