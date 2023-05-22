The Carolina Hurricanes take the road to square off against the Florida Panthers for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers have a 2-0 advantage in the series.

The Panthers-Hurricanes game can be watched on TNT, so tune in to take in the action.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes' total of 210 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is second in the league.

The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 36 goals during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers are 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.

Panthers Key Players