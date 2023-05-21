The Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cincinnati Reds (19-26) play host to the New York Yankees (28-20)

The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.289 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)

Jonathan India (.289 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI) NYY Key Player: Aaron Judge (.299 AVG, 13 HR, 32 RBI)

NYY Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -154 +132 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (21-24) face the Chicago Cubs (20-25)

The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.263 AVG, 5 HR, 32 RBI)

Alec Bohm (.263 AVG, 5 HR, 32 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.304 AVG, 2 HR, 23 RBI)

PHI Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -121 +101 9

The Atlanta Braves (28-17) face the Seattle Mariners (22-23)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park against the Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.347 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.347 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.259 AVG, 2 HR, 20 RBI)

ATL Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -111 -108 9

The Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (26-20)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at PNC Park against the Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.289 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.289 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI) ARI Key Player: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.307 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

ARI Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -131 +111 8.5

The Washington Nationals (19-27) face the Detroit Tigers (20-23)

The Tigers will take to the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.292 AVG, 6 HR, 23 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.292 AVG, 6 HR, 23 RBI) DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.289 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI)

WSH Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -133 +112 8.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (25-21) take on the Baltimore Orioles (30-16)

The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.313 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.313 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI) BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.263 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI)

TOR Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -193 +163 8.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (34-13) face the Milwaukee Brewers (24-21)

The Brewers hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.333 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.333 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.252 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

TB Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -140 +119 8

The New York Mets (23-23) play the Cleveland Guardians (20-24)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Citi Field against the Mets on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.233 AVG, 17 HR, 41 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.233 AVG, 17 HR, 41 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.279 AVG, 4 HR, 22 RBI)

NYM Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -154 +132 8

The Chicago White Sox (18-29) host the Kansas City Royals (14-33)

The Royals will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 12 HR, 28 RBI)

Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 12 HR, 28 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.257 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)

CHW Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -187 +157 9.5

The Houston Astros (26-19) host the Oakland Athletics (10-37)

The Athletics will take to the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.292 AVG, 10 HR, 41 RBI)

Yordan Alvarez (.292 AVG, 10 HR, 41 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.292 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)

HOU Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -352 +284 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (20-27) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18)

The Dodgers will hit the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.301 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.301 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.328 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI)

LAD Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -149 +128 8.5

The Texas Rangers (28-17) take on the Colorado Rockies (19-27)

The Rockies will hit the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.299 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.299 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI) COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

TEX Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -207 +173 9

The San Francisco Giants (21-24) play host to the Miami Marlins (24-22)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.310 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.310 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.387 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI)

SF Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -129 +109 8

The Los Angeles Angels (24-23) play host to the Minnesota Twins (25-21)

The Twins will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.286 AVG, 11 HR, 32 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.286 AVG, 11 HR, 32 RBI) MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.235 AVG, 9 HR, 21 RBI)

LAA Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -151 +128 8

The San Diego Padres (20-26) face the Boston Red Sox (26-20)

The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park against the Padres on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.248 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)

Juan Soto (.248 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.258 AVG, 13 HR, 44 RBI)

SD Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -146 +125 9

