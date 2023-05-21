After exiting in the round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in his previous tournament (losing to Yannick Hanfmann), Andrey Rublev will begin the French Open against Laslo Djere (in the round of 128). Rublev's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Stade Roland Garros are +4000.

Rublev at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Rublev's Next Match

In his opening match at the French Open, Rublev will play Djere on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Rublev is currently listed at -400 to win his next match versus Djere. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Andrey Rublev Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2500

US Open odds to win: +3300

French Open odds to win: +4000

Rublev Stats

In his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Rublev was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 101-ranked Hanfmann, 6-7, 6-4, 3-6.

Rublev is 49-24 over the past 12 months, with two tournament titles.

Rublev is 17-6 on clay over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.

In his 73 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Rublev has averaged 25.0 games.

In his 23 matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Rublev has averaged 24.9 games.

Rublev has won 24.1% of his return games and 83.1% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On clay over the past 12 months, Rublev has claimed 80.4% of his service games and 29.1% of his return games.

