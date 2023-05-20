Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Jarvis' props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Seth Jarvis vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Jarvis has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 16:12 on the ice per game.

In 12 of 82 games this season, Jarvis has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 31 of 82 games this year, Jarvis has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 21 of 82 games this year, Jarvis has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 57.4% that Jarvis hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Jarvis going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 7 39 Points 7 14 Goals 2 25 Assists 5

