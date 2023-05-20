The PGA Championship is in progress, and following the second round Mito Pereira is in 19th place at +1.

Looking to place a wager on Mito Pereira at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Mito Pereira Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Pereira has finished below par on 13 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in five rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Pereira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Pereira has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Pereira has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Pereira has made the cut six times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 25 -4 279 0 9 2 3 $2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Pereira finished third on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,300 yards, shorter than the 7,394-yard length for this tournament.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

Pereira will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,307 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Pereira's Last Time Out

Pereira finished in the 10th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Masters Tournament, which placed him in the 45th percentile of the field.

Pereira was better than 44% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.60.

Pereira fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Pereira recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.5).

Pereira's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Masters Tournament were less than the field average of 3.5.

At that last tournament, Pereira's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Pereira finished the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Pereira outperformed the field's average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Pereira's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.

All statistics in this article reflect Pereira's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.