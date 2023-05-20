Jordan Staal will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers face off on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Staal's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jordan Staal vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Staal Season Stats Insights

  • Staal's plus-minus this season, in 16:16 per game on the ice, is +7.
  • Staal has a goal in 17 games this year through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
  • In 28 of 81 games this season, Staal has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
  • In 15 of 81 games this season, Staal has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
  • Staal's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Staal going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Staal Stats vs. the Panthers

  • The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida
81 Games 7
34 Points 3
17 Goals 0
17 Assists 3

