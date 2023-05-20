You can find player prop bet odds for Martin Necas, Matthew Tkachuk and other players on the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday at PNC Arena.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Necas is one of Carolina's top contributors (71 total points), having put up 28 goals and 43 assists.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Devils May. 11 0 0 0 4 at Devils May. 9 2 0 2 3 at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils May. 5 1 0 1 4

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Sebastian Aho is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 75 games, with 36 goals and 32 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 18 0 1 1 6 vs. Devils May. 11 0 0 0 2 at Devils May. 9 0 0 0 1 at Devils May. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Devils May. 5 0 1 1 0

Brent Burns Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Brent Burns has 60 total points for Carolina, with 18 goals and 42 assists.

Burns Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 18 0 1 1 8 vs. Devils May. 11 1 0 1 6 at Devils May. 9 1 1 2 1 at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils May. 5 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Tkachuk's 109 points are pivotal for Florida. He has put up 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 18 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 1 1 0 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs May. 4 0 1 1 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a key piece of the offense for Florida with 78 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in 68 games.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 18 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs May. 4 1 0 1 1

