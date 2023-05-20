The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals Saturday against the Florida Panthers, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead 1-0 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Hurricanes in this matchup, with -145 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+125).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-145) Panthers (+125) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have gone 51-26 when favored on the moneyline this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Carolina has gone 40-20 (winning 66.7%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Carolina hit the over once.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.

