Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers Saturday for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers have a 1-0 edge in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Hurricanes in this matchup, giving them -150 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+130).
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-150)
|Panthers (+130)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 66.2% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (51-26).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Carolina has a 36-19 record (winning 65.5% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 60.0%.
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season Florida has won 12 of its 19 games, or 63.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.
- The Panthers have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Carolina hit the over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best units in NHL play, allowing 210 goals to rank second.
- With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers and their opponents hit the over just one time over Florida's most recent 10 contests.
- In the last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.
- The Panthers have given up 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.
- They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
