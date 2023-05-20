The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers Saturday for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers have a 1-0 edge in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Hurricanes in this matchup, giving them -150 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+130).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-150) Panthers (+130) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 66.2% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (51-26).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Carolina has a 36-19 record (winning 65.5% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Florida has won 12 of its 19 games, or 63.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

The Panthers have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Carolina hit the over once.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best units in NHL play, allowing 210 goals to rank second.

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers and their opponents hit the over just one time over Florida's most recent 10 contests.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.

The Panthers have given up 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.

They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

