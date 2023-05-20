The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers have a 1-0 edge in the series. The Hurricanes are favored (-155) against the Panthers (+130).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Carolina's 94 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 45 times.

In the 25 times this season the Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 15-10 in those games.

The Panthers have been an underdog in 14 games this season, with 10 upset wins (71.4%).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, Carolina is 12-6 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Florida is 8-2 when it is the underdog by +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-115) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+125) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-154)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.6 2.6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.