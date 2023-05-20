How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday will see the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead in the series 1-0.
The Panthers' matchup with the Hurricanes can be watched on TNT, so tune in to catch the action.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|4/13/2023
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|6-4 CAR
|12/30/2022
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|4-0 CAR
|11/9/2022
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|3-0 FLA
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers give up 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.
- The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
