Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Truist Park, at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second-best in baseball with 75 total home runs.

Atlanta's .466 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Braves' .258 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (234 total, 5.3 per game).

The Braves are fourth in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.54 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.264).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesse Chavez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Braves.

The 39-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief 21 times this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home Jesse Chávez Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Charlie Morton Dustin May 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider Julio Urías 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Aaron Nola

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.