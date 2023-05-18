Teuvo Teravainen will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Prop bets for Teravainen are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Teravainen has averaged 16:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

Teravainen has scored a goal in 10 of 68 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Teravainen has a point in 30 of 68 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 22 of 68 games this season, Teravainen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Teravainen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 68 Games 6 37 Points 4 12 Goals 3 25 Assists 1

