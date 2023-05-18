Stefan Noesen and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Noesen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Stefan Noesen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

Noesen has averaged 12:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

Noesen has a goal in 13 of 78 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Noesen has a point in 31 of 78 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Noesen has an assist in 20 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Noesen hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Noesen has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Noesen Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 78 Games 3 36 Points 1 13 Goals 1 23 Assists 0

